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Alex Shephard/

The cast list for the new season of Twin Peaks is insane.

Principal photography for the third season of Twin Peaks, which will air on Showtime sometime in 2017, a quarter-century after the second season of the show, wrapped last week. David Lynch and Mark Frost wrote and produced the season and Lynch directed every episode. And on Monday, Showtime released the cast list, which is totally bonkers.

In total, 217 people are part of the cast. Kyle MacLachlan is back as Agent Cooper, alongside a host of familiar faces, including Miguel Ferrer, David Duchovny, Mädchen Amick, Ray Wise, Peggy Lipton, and Lynch. New cast members include Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cera, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ernie Hudson, Laura Dern, Ashley Judd, Naomi Watts, Jim Belushi, Tom Sizemore, and musicians Trent Reznor, Sky Ferreira, and Sharon Van Etton. There is no word if the llama who looks at Agent Cooper in the vet’s office will return.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

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Television, TV, Culture, Twin Peaks