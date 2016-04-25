The cast list for the new season of Twin Peaks is insane.

Principal photography for the third season of Twin Peaks, which will air on Showtime sometime in 2017, a quarter-century after the second season of the show, wrapped last week. David Lynch and Mark Frost wrote and produced the season and Lynch directed every episode. And on Monday, Showtime released the cast list, which is totally bonkers.

Twin Peaks revival will have 217 cast members, Showtime says, including Trent Reznor, Michael Cera and Eddie Vedder. pic.twitter.com/l4WYJw735D — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 25, 2016

In total, 217 people are part of the cast. Kyle MacLachlan is back as Agent Cooper, alongside a host of familiar faces, including Miguel Ferrer, David Duchovny, Mädchen Amick, Ray Wise, Peggy Lipton, and Lynch. New cast members include Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cera, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ernie Hudson, Laura Dern, Ashley Judd, Naomi Watts, Jim Belushi, Tom Sizemore, and musicians Trent Reznor, Sky Ferreira, and Sharon Van Etton. There is no word if the llama who looks at Agent Cooper in the vet’s office will return.

