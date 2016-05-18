Bernie Sanders is starting to get the “everybody hates Ted Cruz” treatment.

The ongoing battle between Sanders and the Democratic National Committee has revealed not only the extent of Sanders’s contempt for Democratic officials, but that the feeling is mutual. His refusal to take a harder line against supporters who have issued violent, sexist threats against Nevada Democratic Chair Roberta Lange, along with his suggestion that they were justified in their anger, has brought condemnation from prominent Democrats and emboldened them to make harsher criticisms of Sanders and his brand of populist, anti-establishment politics. Barney Frank has gone so far as to suggest that this is why Sanders is something of an isolated figure in the party, a la Cruz.

Barney Frank on Bernie: "The way he’s been acting now is a demonstration of why he’s had no support from his colleagues." — daveweigel (@daveweigel) May 18, 2016

Of course, no one’s calling Sanders “Lucifer in the flesh.” But he’s not making any friends either.