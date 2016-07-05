Donald Trump may change his nickname for Clinton to “Extremely Careless Hillary.”

In a press conference today, FBI Director James Comey ended Clinton’s legal troubles by saying that “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring criminal charges against her for using a private email server. But he still left her vulnerable to political attacks, saying, “Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

Comey also stated that while there is no evidence that hostile parties hacked Clinton’s email account, it could easily have happened: