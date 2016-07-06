Does Jared Kushner even read his own newspaper?

Yesterday, Observer writer Dana Schwartz wrote an open letter to Kushner, the paper’s owner, criticizing him for refusing to condemn his father-in-law, Donald Trump, for goading his anti-Semitic supporters, several of whom repeatedly harassed her on social media. “When you stand silent and smiling in the background, his Jewish son-in-law, you’re giving his most hateful supporters tacit approval,” Schwartz, who is Jewish, wrote. “Because maybe Donald Trump isn’t anti-Semitic. To be perfectly honest, I don’t think he is. But I know many of his supporters are, and they believe for whatever reason that Trump is the candidate for them.” It was a brave piece—Schwartz put her career on the line to write it and undoubtedly opened herself up to more harassment. At no point did Schwartz imply Trump was an anti-Semite. Instead, she argued forcefully that he enabled anti-Semites and white supremacists.

On Wednesday, Kushner responded with a 1,300-word essay about anti-Semitism and the Holocaust and politics that nevertheless did not really answer any of Schwartz’s trenchant criticisms. His response opens with its thesis statement: “My father-in-law is not an anti-Semite.” The problem, of course is that no one, let alone Schwartz, is making that argument. Kushner then spends a good deal of the piece defending Trump against accusations of anti-Semitism that, again, no one is actually making. In the second graf, Kushner plays political operative, brushing aside Schwartz’s criticisms by suggesting that they are part of a larger media conspiracy to discredit Trump’s candidacy: