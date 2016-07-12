Emphasizing common ground, Bernie Sanders has unequivocally endorsed Hillary Clinton.

Sanders’s endorsement of Clinton was, in many ways, not far off from his usual stump speech: He talked about the incredible success of his underdog campaign and its reliance on small donations; the need to end inequality and mass incarceration, overturn Citizens United, acknowledge climate change research, and make college more affordable; and he made it clear that the “revolution” he and his supporters began has not ended and will not end on November 7.

Sanders’s stump speech had switched from attacking Hillary Clinton to attacking Donald Trump over a month ago, but his endorsement of Clinton was all about paving over their differences and emphasizing their shared goals. For half an hour, Sanders spoke about what he and Clinton jointly believed in: