While Congress sleeps in, the Zika virus will storm its way through mosquito season.

After a failed Senate vote on Thursday and the beginning of a seven-week recess on Capitol Hill, a stalemate over proposed funding cuts to Planned Parenthood has stalled $1B in Zika funding. In their latest act of political theater, House Republicans rejected a bipartisan Senate bill, instead inserting clauses restricting funding from Planned Parenthood, a measure which Democrats rejected twice.

Without funding, the first human trials in search of a vaccine have been put on hold. The places hardest hit by the lack of funding will be those that are already the most underfunded, such as towns where a single public sector worker might be placed on mosquito control duty. The spread of the Zika virus is a widely acknowledged public health emergency. The primary cause for alarm is Zika’s causal link to microcephaly, a congenital birth defect in which a baby’s head and brain are not fully developed, leading to a wide range of developmental symptoms, including some that are life-threatening. According to the CDC, nearly 3,000 people in the US territories have already been infected with the disease, including nearly 300 pregnant women.