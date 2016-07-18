The Trump campaign is a disorganized mess so brace yourself for four days of #Eastwooding.

Since the Reagan years, both major parties have prized the kind of scripted, regimented, highly predictable presidential nominating conventions that have made conventions fairly boring news events to cover.

But in recent cycles, Republicans have been off their game. When John McCain accepted the GOP nomination in 2008, the screen behind him cycled at some point on to an image of the well-manicured quad of Walter Reed. Not the Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., but Walter Reed Middle High School in North Hollywood, CA. The effect when viewed through television cameras, which smoothed out the rough blades of grass on the lawn, was to make McCain appear to be speaking before a green screen.

Then in 2012, Mitt Romney’s aides allowed Clint Eastwood to give an extemporaneous prime time speech, during which he conversed with an empty prop chair like a grand old man of the psych ward. Thanks to some sloppy advance work, the term “Eastwooding” is now commemorated on urban dictionary as “the act of speaking to an empty chair.”