The Trump campaign is a disorganized mess so brace yourself for four days of #Eastwooding.

Then in 2012, Mitt Romney’s aides allowed Clint Eastwood to give an extemporaneous prime time speech, during which he conversed with an empty prop chair like a grand old man of the psych ward. Thanks to some sloppy advance work, the term “Eastwooding” is now commemorated on urban dictionary as “the act of speaking to an empty chair.”

Keep in mind that while no campaign is perfect, and McCain’s in particular was beset by problems, both the McCain and Romney campaigns were incomparably more professional than is Donald Trump’s campaign, which has neither the organizational capacity, nor the internal cohesion, to make sure things like this don’t happen.

The level of micromanaging these events require is kind of mind boggling. For instance: In 2004, John Kerry’s staff had to ask then state Senator Barack Obama to snip a line from his famous red-and-blue America keynote speech so that Kerry could have it all to himself. I would bet hard money that the proceedings of the GOP convention in Cleveland won’t be so tightly controlled.