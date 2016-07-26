Bernie Sanders just did everything he could to convince his supporters to vote for Hillary Clinton.

But this was a very different speech than his original endorsement, if not in content, then in character. His endorsement of Clinton was unequivocal, but there was also something defeated to it—it felt like the end. Sanders’s DNC keynote was structured nearly perfectly to convince his supporters to join him in supporting Hillary Clinton.

Sanders came out to an incredible standing ovation, and for a moment he seemed like he was the nominee. He told the arena that he looked forward to their votes in roll call the next day—which almost sounded like he was keeping the door open. Sanders told his supporters that he was disappointed—more disappointed than they were, in fact—by the outcome of the primary.

Then he slowly started making the case that he and Clinton were not so different after all, and that the only path for his movement’s survival was a Clinton victory. The first half of the speech was mesmerizing because Sanders was walking a tightrope between keeping his supporters happy and nudging them towards Hillary Clinton—you could feel the room slowly but surely, with some stragglers, follow him, often a step or two behind. Certainly, there were many Clinton supporters who didn’t see that he was building to an endorsement; and there were certainly many Sanders supporters in Philadelphia who didn’t see it coming either. The room erupted when Sanders finally said Clinton’s name: “By these measures, any objective observer will conclude that—based on her ideas and her leadership—Hillary Clinton must become the next president of the United States. The choice is not even close.”