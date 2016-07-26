Bernie Sanders just did everything he could to convince his supporters to vote for Hillary Clinton.

The speech that Sanders delivered at the Democratic National Convention was, in many ways, similar to the one he gave endorsing Clinton two weeks ago. He argued that, although he and Clinton disagreed on many things, they had come together over the course of the Democratic Party’s platform fight. He argued that the two most important things his supporters can do are to stop Donald Trump and to keep their movement alive. And he declared that he was unequivocally and wholeheartedly supporting Hillary Clinton. Here’s how he ended the speech:

I have known Hillary Clinton for 25 years. I remember her as a great first lady who broke precedent in terms of the role that a first lady was supposed to play as she helped lead the fight for universal health care. I served with her in the United States Senate and know her as a fierce advocate for the rights of children. Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president and I am proud to stand with her here tonight.

All told, Sanders mentioned Hillary Clinton 14 times in his prepared remarks.

But this was a very different speech than his original endorsement, if not in content, then in character. His endorsement of Clinton was unequivocal, but there was also something defeated to it—it felt like the end. Sanders’s DNC keynote was structured nearly perfectly to convince his supporters to join him in supporting Hillary Clinton.