Who wanted to delay the Bin Laden raid so they could go to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner?

Michael J. Morrell, who served as acting director of the CIA over two periods in 2012 and 2013, endorsed Hillary Clinton for president today. In his endorsement, Morrell praises Clinton for being a steady hand in crisis and a leader who can uphold America’s influence abroad (i.e. not abandon the Baltic states to Putin, etc.).

It’s about how Clinton is the anti-Trump, in other words: She’s reliable, predictable, and, for better or worse, will maintain the status quo when it comes to national defense. To prove this, Morrell discusses Clinton’s involvement in the Bin Laden raid, which contains one key anecdote: