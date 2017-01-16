What Shaped Martin Luther King Jr.’s Prophetic Vision?

King’s preaching used the power of language to interpret the gospel in the context of black misery and Christian hope. He directed people to life-giving resources and spoke provocatively of a present and active divine interventionist who summoned preachers to name reality in places where pain, oppression and neglect abound.

In other words, King used a prophetic voice in his preaching–the hopeful voice that begins in prayer and attends to human tragedy. Indeed, the best of African-American preaching is three-dimensional–it is priestly, it is sage, it is prophetic.

So what led to the rise of the black preacher and shaped King’s prophetic voice?