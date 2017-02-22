Blabbermouth Stephen Miller may have already sabotaged Trump’s next Muslim ban.

The Trump administration has promised to release a new executive order on immigration to replace the one that was stayed by federal courts, which have held that its blanket ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations is unconstitutional. Speaking on Fox News, Miller said the new travel ban would “have the same basic policy outcome” as the previous order, differing only in technical respects.

With those words, Miller may have doomed the new order to the same fate as its predecessor, since a court challenge could easily argue that it has all the same legal problems. As the ACLU tweeted:

So then we will have the same basic response. https://t.co/tMTAWYDRWm — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 22, 2017

The first executive order was itself hurt in the courts because former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani boasted he had helped craft it with the intent of banning Muslims. The Trump administration’s problem is not only that it wants to do bad things, but that its officials, like Bond villains, can’t keep their big mouths shut about their schemes.

