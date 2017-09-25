“John’s achievements at the helm of TheAtlantic.com team highlight his ability to bridge the gap between print and digital to deliver engaging, informative and thought-provoking journalism to wider audiences,” said publisher Hamilton Fish. “His editorial skills and experience in the new media environment will strengthen all aspects of our publication,” said Mr. Fish.

“I’ve read the New Republic since I was a kid and it’s been a formative magazine for me personally. Working here alongside such a talented group of people is an enormous privilege. As a reader, I’ve been very grateful for the tough and vital work the team’s been doing through such a pivotal moment in American and global history; and as a new colleague, I’m very excited about the uncommon and important potential I know it represents in American and global culture,” said Gould.

Since the publication’s founding in 1914, the New Republic has launched the careers of award-winning journalists across print and digital. Created by leaders of the Progressive Movement, the magazine has published works by a range of influential writers including George Orwell, Virginia Woolf, Michael Kinsley, Hanna Rosin, Jonathan Chait, and Margaret Talbot.

Eric Bates joined the New Republic in April 2016. In his time as editor, he set high editorial standards and revitalized the New Republic’s standing as a leading source of sophisticated analysis and reporting. He strengthened the New Republic’s roster of contributors, introduced an impressive range of emerging voices, and professionalized and expanded both the print publication and digital operation. On top of that, he oversaw a host of stories that not only informed the national conversation, but which themselves made news. Bates will remain with the New Republic as Editor at Large. In addition, he has accepted a position as Visiting Scholar at the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University.

McCormack also stressed his appreciation for the contributions of outgoing editor Eric Bates. “Eric’s stewardship has exemplified the New Republic’s founding mission—to spark a dialogue over how the basic principles of liberalism can be reworked to meet the challenges of our time. We thank him for elevating the New Republic’s voice in the national discourse, we are extremely grateful for the work he has done and very glad he will be staying on with us in this new capacity.”