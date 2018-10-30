The midterm elections next week could be the most consequential in modern U.S. history. But a staggering number of young people aren’t planning to vote in them. To figure out why, New York magazine interviewed 12 conscious non-voters ranging in age from 21 to 29 years old, and published the results on Tuesday. They were not well-received.

"Why should I vote for a party that doesn’t really do anything for me as a voter?"



Well, why should a party do anything for you if you don't vote?



Do you think sitting it out is going to change things? They'll suddenly care about your issues because...?https://t.co/2eT4tM1vtz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 30, 2018

Most of the voters’ explanations read like lazy excuses (or excuses for laziness). “I had a hectic schedule,” said Laura, 21, on why she didn’t register to vote. “I just didn’t have the time and energy.” Some said they didn’t know enough about political issues to feel confident casting a vote. Others said they weren’t sure how to register or vote in the first place.



"Honestly, if someone had the forms printed for me and was willing to deal with the post office, I’d be much more inclined to vote." God help us all. https://t.co/eVkI4QAziJ — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) October 30, 2018

The most disheartening response, however, was from Adam, a 25-year-old former Bernie Sanders volunteer who is registered to vote and knowledgable about politics. The issue, he said, is that mainstream Democrats aren’t “exciting.” And Adam doesn’t believe most Democratic Party politicians will make any difference in solving the problems he cares about—specifically, climate change.

“I look at it this way,” Adam said. “That report just came out the other day about global warming, talking about how we have 12 years, until 2030, for this radical change unlike the world has ever seen. And The Hill newspaper just put out that article about how the DNC does not plan on making climate change a big part of their platform, even still.