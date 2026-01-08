Transcript: Trump’s Agents Kill Citizen—Then Damning New Info Emerges

There are plenty of kind of interviews so far with eyewitnesses, plus, as you mentioned, videos of the event itself where it seems like the agents are approaching her vehicle, she kind of backs up a little bit, and then slowly kind of turns, begins to turn, is what it looks like is happening, at which point one agent fires what seemed like three or four shots through the windshield and into the open driver’s side window, at which point the car kind of speeds off, hits another car, and eventually a telephone pole.

Sargent: Yeah, I think one thing that’s not clear from the videos I’ve seen—maybe you’ve seen something to help clarify this—the agent who fired the gun might have been standing in front of the car when it first backed up and started to move. But even if that were the case—and again, I don’t know if it is—we’re still in a situation where the car was really kind of visibly turning down the street, not looking like it was trying to ram a guy. And again, he fired into the driver’s side window at close to point-blank range from the side after the car was clearly posing no danger to him whatsoever. This, at an absolute minimum, looks like extraordinary recklessness, right?

De La Hoz: Indeed. Well, there are a few things that we can establish. The car was going very slowly at the time that the shots were fired. As you mentioned, it does seem like the trajectory of the shots indicates that they were fired mainly from beside the car. There’s one bullet hole through the windshield, but most of the shots seem to have come in through the driver’s side window. It looks like there are two agents who are kind of in the immediate vicinity of the car at the moment of the incident, and it was the one that was kind of closer to the front of the car that fired the shots. But I think from the videos that I’ve seen—and I’m sure you’ve seen—it really does not seem justifiable to say that the car posed kind of an imminent threat to the agents. Certainly not the kind of threat that I think in most law enforcement understandings would necessitate deadly force.