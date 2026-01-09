Transcript: Can Trump’s Thugs Be Reined In? These Dems Have an Idea.

And so therefore I think that Attorney General Ellison needs to be much more aggressive in considering this because it was not properly investigated and will not be properly investigated by the federal authorities.



Sargent: I think that’s very clear. Just to close this out, Congressman Swalwell, what do you expect to happen in the upcoming budget battles? What stand do you expect Democrats to make here? I cannot see how Democrats vote for ICE funding in anything like its current form now. I guess every House Democrat opposes it? And what happens in the Senate? Is there a consensus position Democrats will reach that would represent an acceptable level in funding or what? What happens?

Swalwell: I am not going to pay masked thugs to shoot moms in the face. Period. So they’re going to have to go somewhere else. They want to find funding for that. I can’t speak for my colleagues, but people are horrified by what they saw.

Goldman: And remember, because of all the Big, Beautiful, Big, Ugly Bill funding, ICE got $45 billion last year. And they’re giving $50,000 hiring bonuses. And they’re not training these agents who are masked and anonymous and are wreaking havoc on our communities with violence and now with murder. We are not going to—I am not going to vote for anything that allows that to continue.

Sargent: Yeah, and simply put, I mean, the Senate is going to have a tough situation. There’s going to be pressure on Senate Democrats to not support anything like this level of funding. Congressman Swalwell, Congressman Goldman, thanks so much for coming on with us today.