Transcript: Trump Explodes at GOPers as Defiance of Him Visibly Grows

He attacked them for impeding his authority, claimed the War Powers Act was unconstitutional, and even blasted the GOP senators for their stupidity. Amanda, your thoughts on all that?

Marcotte: It does seem to me that he wouldn’t be so mad if he really were not going to just invade Venezuela or Greenland or whoever else he’s just got a hankering to unleash the military forces on. But obviously also a huge part of it is that he has decided he’s a king now, that he has unlimited power, that there should be no checks on his power. And like a giant overgrown toddler, he can’t help but freak out if anyone says no to him.

Sargent: Amanda, what’s funny to me about this as well is that there’s, like, no planet on which this measure actually ends up stopping him from doing whatever he wants with the military, right? The House isn’t going to pass this thing. And even if the House did pass it, Trump would just veto it. So he’s not going to have his powers limited. He’s waging illegal war on Venezuela in many ways with the boat strikes and, you know, with the invasion itself without congressional authority. And he’s going to continue to do that. But the only thing that actually pissed him off is that these five Republicans would dare to question his authority.