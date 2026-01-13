Transcript: Trump Shooting Horror Worsens as Damning ICE Info Emerges

There have been a lot of ugly developments around the horrific killing of a mom in Minneapolis by an ICE agent last week. Donald Trump has offered a vile new excuse for the shooting. Kristi Noem had an ugly moment while commenting on the agent’s conduct. And a new report finds that there have been far more shootings into vehicles than you might have thought. Meanwhile, over the weekend, we saw massive popular protests against ICE. Yet if anything, Trump officials are only digging in harder and being more contemptuous of those who are upset by the killing. It sure looks like Trumpworld sees this as an opportunity to further antagonize blue America, and it’s proceeding accordingly. Tim Dickinson, a senior writer for The Contrarian, attended an anti-ICE protest in Portland over the weekend and talked to some people about what Renee Good’s death means to them. So we’re talking to him about all this. Tim, good to have you on.

Tim Dickinson: Hey, it’s great to be with you.

Sargent: So, Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, and multiple videos showed that the agent was simply not in life-threatening danger before opening fire three times. Video that was supposed to present the agent’s perspective wasn’t in any way exculpatory. Trump was asked on Sunday night whether deadly force was really necessary. Here’s what he said.