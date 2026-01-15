Transcript: Mike Johnson’s Gaslighting on ICE Takes Truly Vile Turn

Folks, it’s getting worse. A young protester was left permanently blind after a Homeland Security agent fired at him at close range in Santa Ana, according to his family. Meanwhile, Stephen Miller made it 100 percent clear that ICE agents are wholly unaccountable to the law. House Speaker Mike Johnson just demonstrated that he feels no pressure to place any limits on ICE in the least and blamed Renee Good for her death in Minneapolis in a shockingly callous way. And on top of all that, some influential voices on the Religious Right are saying that it’s time to pray not for the victims, but for Kristi Noem and ICE. We think that last one is important. There’s simply no moral voice out there that is capable of reaching people like Trump, Johnson, and Kristi Noem. How is that possible and what does it mean? Our go-to person on these kinds of questions is Sarah Posner, who’s written several very good books on the Religious Right. Posner is launching a new podcast, Reign of Error, so we’re talking to her about all this today. Sarah, so good to have you on.

Sarah Posner: Thanks for having me, Greg.

Sargent: So we’ve just learned that the Justice Department sees no basis for an investigation into the killing of Renee Goode in Minneapolis. Let’s start with an exchange that Mike Johnson had with reporters in which he was asked to defend the administration’s labeling of her as a domestic terrorist.