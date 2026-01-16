Transcript: Trump Press Sec Snaps at Media as Polls on ICE Turns Dire

Reichlin-Melnick: Yeah, and that’s basically what was always going to happen when you did any kind of mass deportation like this. And you actually had me on more than a year ago when we put out a big report estimating the economic and fiscal costs of mass deportation. We estimated at the time it was going to cost over $800 billion. And the other thing that we looked at is what that would actually look like on the ground. What does mass deportation look like? And it looks like militarized law enforcement invading communities, thousands of new officers fanning out across the country doing things that no administration has ever done before.

And we predicted at the time that this was going to be unpopular, and lo and behold, the administration got $75 billion from Congress to actually start carrying out mass deportations. And it looks exactly like what we said it was going to look like, increasingly police-state tactics, because you cannot round up 4 percent of the U.S. population without fundamentally transforming the relationship Americans have with their law enforcement.

Sargent: If you kind of look down the road, they want to deport one million people a year. They’re well short of that in 2025. Can you just quickly give us the numbers on that? How many do you think they removed in the real world in 2025? And how far are they going to get? They want to get to at least four million total. What’s your reading of it?