Transcript: A Dem Senator’s Harsh Takedown of Trump: “Breaking Point”

Murphy: Well, I mean, I’m up for anything. I mean, I guess I don’t put a lot of political stock in joint statements. I think the fight is in the Senate right now. I mean, we have real power, right? A statement is important. It’s a visual of what you stand for, but we actually hold power in the Senate.

We can decide—not to shut down the entirety of these operations because, as you know, even if the Department of Homeland Security didn’t have appropriations funding, they still have $70 billion left over from the reconciliation bill—but it is not easy for them to transfer over all their operations from regular budgetary appropriations to money from the Big Beautiful Bill. It would slow them down. It would slow the illegality down. So I just think we should focus on this legislative moment in which we hold power; we can constrain their illegality. That probably is the most important thing: to show people that we’re not willing to back down.

Sargent: And do you anticipate that Democrats actually might hold the line if it comes to that—if there’s actually a protracted confrontation, a shutdown of some kind?

Murphy: Well, I plan for success always. So I’m planning for success here. And listen, we’re going to be in constant contact with our colleagues. I’m sure there will be offers from Republicans or even offers from the White House to make paper changes, executive orders—things that might look different in Minneapolis to try to distract you from the fact that there’s still a dystopia happening in San Antonio.

And so for those of us who know immigration law well, who have worked in and around immigration law and ICE enforcement for years, our job is to help our colleagues not fall for reforms that are paper-thin.

Sargent: Senator Chris Murphy, best of luck at this mission. It’s pretty damn important. Thanks so much for coming on with us.

Murphy: Thanks, man.