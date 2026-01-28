Transcript: Trumpworld Fractures over Protests as Brutal ICE Poll Hits

But these guys were following people home to intimidate them, to say: “Don’t follow us. Don’t try to protect your neighbors.” And these people know it.

That these men could use lethal force and that if they died, the president of the United States would smear them as a terrorist and refuse to investigate. And they were going out there and risking themselves anyway to protect the people around them. And I just found that tremendously inspiring.





And to the point, I think there are a lot of people in the United States with conservative views on immigration who would be fine with a lot of people getting deported, but are not actually fine with masked men in the streets gunning down American civilians in broad daylight.





Sargent: Right, and I think the point here is that these guys are really functioning as Trump’s paramilitary force or Stephen Miller’s paramilitary force. They’re not public servants in any sense by now. Everybody’s seen these videos of them doing all sorts of disgusting and vile things in addition to killing people.





I mean, just treating people like absolute shit all the time. And I think everybody understands at this point—or at least a large majority really gets—that these people are not serving the public in any sense. They’re serving Trump and Stephen Miller .





Serwer: They’re not there to enforce immigration law. They’re there to terrorize American communities for being too diverse or too democratic.

And that is just—it’s completely inconsistent with the rule of law.

It’s completely inconsistent with constitutional democracy. It’s inconsistent with the specific pact made by the states of the United States of America, which is that the federal government does not come around to bully people based on their political views or the political views of most people in the state.