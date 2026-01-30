Transcript: Trumpworld at War over ICE as MAGA Erupts: “Race Traitor!”

Even people who are in, quote, “safe districts” understand that if you have a shift in the electorate as big as what we are seeing, there will be people who are swept out of power who they never imagined would be. We are talking about congressmen who never had competitive races; we are talking about senators who never had competitive races—and they understand how bad this is for them. They don’t know how to compete other than in a closed-circuit universe where the media is all on their side, Republicans are all unified, and Democrats are either cowed or nonexistent. And once you get into competitive politics, lo and behold, many of them are now changing their tune.

Sargent: Well, so to your point about the need to exploit this moment to really exacerbate the split—which is a real one within MAGA—let’s talk about that. Beyond the sort of very short-term deal-making around funding DHS and restricting ICE and so forth, what can Democrats do to exacerbate the split?

I think maybe one thing would be to highlight the fact that Trump and Noem and Miller are fundamentally ethnonationalists, and that they’re trying to carry out an ethnonationalist purge with state violence, and then make Republicans defend that. That’s one thought. What do you think of that, and what else could Democrats do?