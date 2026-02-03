Transcript: Trump ICE Threats Take Darker Turn as MAGA Calls for Blood

Donald Trump (voiceover): These people were brought to our country to vote and they vote illegally. And the you know, amazing that the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say we want to take over. We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many… 15 places, the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting and that we have states that are so crooked and the county votes. We have states that I won. that Joe I didn’t win. Now you’re to see something in Georgia where they were able to get with the court order and the ballots. You’re see some interesting things come out.

Sargent: So there, Trump falsely claims undocumented immigrants are voting illegally, then calls on the GOP Congress to somehow take over the voting in numerous jurisdictions. And he says something’s going to be happening in Georgia. Gillian, just putting aside whether Trump can actually succeed in any of this—it’s pretty stark and lawless that he’s demanding it, don’t you think?

Brockell: Yeah, of course. I mean, it was a huge scandal in 2020 when there was a secret phone call where he was trying to mess with votes in Georgia, you know, that the Washington Post reported at the time, right? The “find however many votes.” You know, that was a massive scandal. Now he’s just doing it in public. You know, now he’s just, sort of, wish-casting about it, you know, talking to Dan Bongino.