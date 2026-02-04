Transcript: Trump Spirals into Fury after Harvard Humiliates Him Badly

Enos: Yeah. Well, look, I mean, it’s a long, convoluted story, but we have to remember that this is all in the context of Trump’s authoritarian attacks on civil institutions. And the universities are just one of those; just like other authoritarians have done in other countries, universities are a prime target. And everybody knew from day one that Harvard would be one of those prime targets—the prime target—because of its standing in American higher education.

And so not long after Trump took office, he set off a series of demands to Harvard and went through and illegally canceled contracts that had been awarded to Harvard—with the promise that these would come back, as ransom payments go, as extortionary payments go, if Harvard acceded to a series of demands that essentially took away its independence as a university, that were completely an affront to the system of higher education in the United States.

And then Harvard sued—led by the faculty and then joined by the university—and won, and won these grants back after our research funding had been canceled. So supposedly in the background, at least we hear from the New York Times, that there’s been a series of negotiations ongoing. And as you mentioned, when it was reported that Harvard was not going to pay out this sort of arbitrary yet very high sum of 200 million or 500 million—it’s gone all over the place—that Trump seems to have “lost it,” for lack of [a] better term, and gone on a ramp that now is a billion dollars, which I think, you know, just shows the arbitrariness of this whole situation.