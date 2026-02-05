Transcript: Trump Hints at Panic over ICE as Camps Anger MAGA Country

Beutler: Yeah. I think what you’re seeing is that the owners of these warehouses—even the Republican politicians at the local level in these communities where ICE wants to establish these Trump prison camps—they’re thinking one step ahead.

They’re thinking to the day in the future when the video footage leaks from the facilities and we see that the people inside there are being tortured, and they don’t want to be the ones who then have to answer for why they let this obvious atrocity happen in their communities. And I think that for Democrats—if there are any Democrats wondering where to fall on this issue—they should think back to the Democrats who voted to support the country’s reaction to 9/11. They got swept up in the mania post-9/11, when there was at least actually a major terrorist attack that turned public opinion very rapidly.

They got swept up in that and they voted to support a war that turned into a quagmire, and also, in effect, to support the country’s torture policy, right? Eventually it came back on them, right? When the atrocities came to light, the war was no longer popular and they all wished they had their votes back. And you just need the moral imagination, I think, one step ahead here to know that even if you’re worried about what it might look like in a 30-second ad to oppose Trump on his “strongest” issue—immigration—is that the safe move is to oppose these things and oppose them on moral principle: that these are places where atrocities are going to be committed and you won’t have any part of it.