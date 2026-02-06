Transcript: Trump Press Sec Snaps as Spin on 2026 Rigging Threat Tanks

The thing I’m most worried about is after the voting is over. After the voting is over, the votes have to be tabulated. There’s going to be a lot of mail-in ballots; [they are] going to have to be processed, especially in places like California or Arizona, where they get a lot of mail-in ballots. It takes a long time to get through them. There’s going to be a period where you might see that the results show that, so far, [a] Republican [is] in the lead for [a] congressional race, and it switches to a Democrat as more votes are counted.

We heard Mike Johnson this week claim that that is evidence of fraud. I—that just shows he doesn’t understand how elections are actually tabulated. Here’s where Trump could maybe have the most impact. He doesn’t need to send thousands of troops into the streets. He could maybe get a search warrant—like he did in Fulton County last week—and go in and try and seize ballot boxes. I mean, once those ballots are out of the control of election officials, we’ve lost the chain of custody. We can’t be confident that the election results would be accurate.

He could try to pressure election administrators to throw out categories of ballots, or try and get state legislatures to do that. I mean, there’s all kinds of things he could do. You know, if it looks like Republicans actually are close to controlling the House, there might be a battle in the House itself over who can be seated and what the rules are going to be for determining contested elections.