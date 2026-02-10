Transcript: Trump Fury at NFL Grows amid New Signs Base Is Imploding

Sargent: Right. It does look that way. Well, into this steps Bad Bunny, who puts on this halftime show that was all in Spanish. Bad Bunny has emerged as a major critic of ICE and an emblem of anti-ICE, pro-immigrant America. Really, before we get to the reaction from Trump and MAGA, can you just give us your thoughts on what you saw in that show and what it maybe meant to a lot of Americans as someone who really covers the intersection of Latino culture and U.S. politics?

Carrasquillo: Yeah, I mean, you know, I was—I was sort of tongue-in-cheek earlier telling my bosses that I think one of the things that I hate about covering politics and about this administration is that now everything is through a political lens. I really just wanted to enjoy that show. But all I could keep thinking—it kept seeping into my brain—MAGA’s going to hate this, they must be hating this. Not just Spanish, but then you just get into, like, all the parts of it that are so cultural and so specific.

I think for me, what stood out was that the Grammys was, like, very explicit: “Let me tell you my statement. Let me give you my statement.” And then you said you had a Super Bowl show that was more about his joy, about the dancing, about his culture—very specific about Puerto Rico and moments where the power is going out—and that calls back to power going out in Puerto Rico all the time and post–Hurricane Maria, how difficult the rehabilitation has been there, bringing the island back.