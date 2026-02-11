Transcript: Krugman Catches Trump Adviser Admitting to a Big MAGA Scam

Back then, those were the days when there were large parts of the city you didn’t go to if you were on foot; those were the days of high crime, and Times Square was full of porn shops and drug dealers. So the idea that we have been worsened as a society—by almost every metric, I’m sorry, economists talking—by almost everything that you can see with your naked eye and the available measures, immigration has been fine. And I’m not going to try to psychoanalyze Stephen Miller or the people around him, but it’s clear that this is not really about objective reality.

Sargent: Yeah, I think John Ganz might’ve called this “postcolonial New York”—kind of the New York that we all know now and that’s very full of immigrants from all over the world, especially places like Queens and Brooklyn.

In my lifetime, Queens became enormously more diverse than it ever was when I was a kid. I grew up in New York as well. And this kind of postcolonial New York is in many ways a wonderful place. And the MAGA story is just bafflingly wrong.

Krugman: Yeah. I worked summers as a mailman during college in Queens. And let me tell you, it’s better now.

Sargent: Yeah, it absolutely is. Just to close this out by going big picture: Trump and MAGA economics have told us a certain story. We kind of got at that earlier. It’s that because of immigrants, and I guess also because of globalization, a lot of able-bodied, prime working-age young men are being denied gainful employment.

And this is the critical part: As a result, they’re moldering away and suffering social decline—opioids, hollowed-out towns. So in some sense, immigration and globalization are blamed for this social crisis for young men, especially young white men. And we’re told that if you just stop the immigration and get rid of all the immigrants, then all of a sudden they’ll be able to stampede into all this new employment and flourish.

Now Navarro seems to be admitting that removing immigrants isn’t leading to that, though. It’s just leading to fewer jobs. But how is that bigger MAGA story—the big MAGA story—faring after a year of Trump?

Krugman: What’s really striking is not just that job growth has been virtually nil since Trump took office, but that manufacturing is down; manufacturing employment is down. “Manly jobs”—economist Joey Politano has been going through that—“manly jobs”—manufacturing, construction, basically things that rely on upper-body strength—are down.

The crisis of certain young men is real. Typically in rural areas that have been left behind, but it had nothing to do with immigration and not much to do with globalization—maybe a bit, but not immigration. Immigrants aren’t taking jobs in Eastern Kentucky, right? So the issue is real.

But the solutions that MAGA is proposing are just—or, now that Trump is trying to implement them, they are doing nothing. They’re making things worse for the people they were allegedly going to help. So if it was some other group of people, they might be saying, Well, okay, back to the drawing board. We seem to have been wrong about how this would play out. But of course they won’t.

Sargent: Folks, if you enjoyed this conversation, make sure to check out Paul Krugman’s Substack because, man, I am learning so much from it every day. And he talks about this kind of stuff all the time. Paul, thank you so much for coming on. We really appreciate it.

Krugman: Thanks for having me on.