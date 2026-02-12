Transcript: Trump FBI Ballot Box Raid Worsens as Damning Info Emerges

Now, the DOJ has a long history of having monitors at polling locations, which is different than law enforcement. Why I mentioned those two pieces is because any change in those behaviors would be a breach of law. So there is a massive effort going on right now, Greg, to make sure that local elections officials, county attorneys, and state elections officials know their rights and know the law so that should the FBI show up, I don’t think it’s reasonable to assume any county elections worker is going to risk arrest if that happens.

But what they can do is immediately get the right lawyers on the phone and immediately file for an emergency action in the court to get them returned. So here is a very dark piece of good news: If this was going to happen, I’m glad it happened this early in the year, because now it is not a hypothetical. I can tell you the elections officials, lawyers, and advocates are now getting ready much earlier to be ready for this later in the year.

The courts are now attuned that this could very much happen. And we have seen time and again that the courts weigh in—in a big way—in that post-election period and shut down nonsense. In fact, I believe Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson just went on The View and said that she’s very confident that the courts are going to act. So I think we should assume they’re going to try everything. I mean, they said they have—we have to believe them.