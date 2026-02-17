Transcript: Trump Press Sec Goes Off Rails on Fox amid New ICE Horror

Shenker-Osorio: So, first and foremost, what they need to do is reassure their base because, in the dark corners of the internet where their base resides, they’re seeing people—not just in Minnesota, but outside of it—celebrate this as a temporary reprieve. You know, none of us are silly enough to think this means ICE is done doing damage in lots of places, but this is a win.

And so, you know, “team liberty and justice for all,” “team neighbor-ism,” is celebrating. And that, of course, pisses off the MAGA base. So, first, Leavitt needs to reassure those people: “No, no, don’t worry. We actually did our job. We actually did the task we promised you we’d do, and we’re going to keep at it.” Because they’re mad. They wanted the Insurrection Act. I mean, they plainly wanted an escalation. They don’t want a drawdown.

And then the second thing is that there’s not enough of their base in order to maintain this. And so they need to also continue to create plausible deniability for what they are doing and why they are doing it. And that argument, as you know, has always been that they are in Minnesota and beyond it in order to protect us and get rid of the “bad people.” Because sure enough, Americans are catching on that they are the bad people.