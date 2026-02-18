Transcript: Minneapolis Mayor to Trump: You Will Never Break Us

Frey: So it was recently announced that the FBI pulled out, and they would not let the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension partner with them in an investigation of Alex Pretti’s killing. And that is deeply concerning, because if you aren’t hiding from anything, then don’t hide from it.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the state level is a very reputable group of experts—legal and law enforcement. This is not like some radical, “way out there” group. This is a group of lawyers and cops, largely. And they have done this work before. They have conducted investigations that have both led to a charge and a lack thereof. So they’re the ones that should be conducting this investigation.

At the very least, they should be at the table reviewing all of the evidence that the FBI is seeing. The fact that they are not calls into question the credibility of the investigation itself.

Sargent: Is it your sense that the Trump administration simply can’t be trusted to do a fair investigation of this? I mean, after all, they did rush out at the very outset—right after both of these murders—to say that the agents had essentially operated impeccably. Is there any ground, from your point of view, for confidence in any federal government investigation into these shootings?

Frey: I think there’s good reason to not trust the way that these investigations are being conducted at this point. Certainly, I don’t want to dictate a conclusion any more than somebody else should, but when you start the investigation out saying, one, that the agent acted purely in self-defense; and two, you say that the victim was a “domestic terrorist”; and three, that’s the level of government that’s going to be running the investigation...you’ve got a problem.

I’m not saying that I should be running the investigation. I certainly have an opinion on what happened and why, because I’ve got two eyes—I saw a bunch of videos, you know, I have an opinion, obviously. I have tried not to dictate a conclusion myself. But when you’ve got the entity that is doing the investigation dictating a conclusion? Yeah, that certainly calls it into question.

Sargent: Mayor, to close this out, Donald Trump said the other day he had been in touch with you and the governor, and he seemed to suggest that he had made nice with you guys. Have you talked to Donald Trump recently, and is he saying anything remotely conciliatory about what happened?

Frey: I’ve not talked to President Trump recently. We had a good and productive conversation back a couple of weeks ago when we did speak. I’ve talked with Border Czar Homan on several occasions, also productive.

Look, it seems to be moving in the right direction. We need to—for the sake of our city, for the sake of our residents—we need to keep it moving there. And again, you know, to be very clear: No deal was struck. The policies that we had coming in are exactly the policies that we’ve got going right now.

Sargent: Mayor Frey, we all wish your city the best. Thank you so much for coming on with us.

Frey: Thanks so much for having me.