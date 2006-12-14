Southern Bellwether

Finney recalls a recent visit to an evangelical church that Covenant was considering purchasing, since it has outgrown its current location. After the visit, he received a call from the bishop’s sister, who told him “how blown away they were by us, by the love of our congregation.” She not only invited Covenant’s choir to come and sing at the inaugural service of their new sanctuary, but she also suggested that the two churches join forces in HIV/AIDS ministry. “This never would have happened under normal circumstances,” Finney says.

Oakwood College, a fundamentalist Seventh Day Adventist school in Huntsville that prohibits “violation of the biblical teaching regarding sexual morality” in its student handbook, invites Barham to speak to social work classes. The classes also regularly visit Barham’s church to dispel stereotypes about the gay community. And, while Howard Bayless of Equality Alabama and Finney often appear together on panels, Finney is the one who groups like Oakwood call when they want someone to address spiritual issues. “That’s important,” Finney says, “because, sometimes, it’s easier to make an impact in that situation then a political situation.” At least four times a year, professors at Samford University—an institution the Princeton Review ranked one of the top ten least gay-accepting schools—invite Finney to speak to their classes about his theological views and his experiences as a gay minister. “Almost every time I do it,” Finney says, “someone comes up to me to say I’ve made them rethink what they were taught.” A local, predominantly Black religious radio station invited Finney, who is Black, to speak about issues facing gay Christians for a live program. There was such a huge response that the station brought Finney back the next week.

Reverend Felicia Fontaine of Soulforce Alabama, a pro-gay interfaith group with members all over the state, also finds that shared religious values can open doors that might otherwise remain closed. “The fact that I’m a Christian lends me greater credibility—absolutely,” she says. Even Roy Moore agreed to meet with her to speak “Christian to Christian.” “He took that very seriously, and he said so,” Fontaine says. Time and again, she recalls, especially in the course of working with the family pastors of gay AIDS victims, “pastors have told me, ‘I thought I was pretty clear on these matters, but I’ve got to admit I’ve got to take another look, because I can’t deny what I have seen.’” Fontaine says that the pastors saw that “not only were these ‘aliens’ not evil—they were loving, spiritual, and often explicitly Christian.” They saw “gay pastors doing the same things they do with their congregants.”