The Manosphere Is Too Online for Louis Theroux

Although grimmer in subject matter, these films operated on the same basic principle of Weird Weekends: that Theroux was an eminently trustworthy, gregarious fellow who would give his subjects a fair shake. One imagines many of them were not always thrilled with the results, which see Theroux adopting a more critical pose than his in-person, quizzical posture might suggest. Call it a bait and switch; call it good journalism. In any case, as his new Netflix film makes clear, it’s now much harder to pull it off. In Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, Theroux often finds that his reputation precedes him. And even when his subjects have no clear idea who he is, they are so aware of being filmed—and so used to filming themselves—that the result is something very different from Theroux’s signature unguarded style.

Inside the Manosphere has Theroux infiltrating (or trying to, anyway) the weird, and altogether sinister, world of hyper-macho, anti-feminist content creators. From the tone-setting intro, it’s clear he’s going to face trouble. The major figures in this world are so totally online—streaming every thought, escapade, attempted pickup, and get-rich-quick scam to their massive audiences, 24/7—that they seem savvy to Theroux’s schtick. They’re expecting a hit piece. And so their participation comes with all kinds of conditions. Specifically: that they also be allowed to film Theroux as he and his crew film them. It serves both as a kind of insurance, lest the final documentary prove heavily one-sided. But more than anything, it’s just another way for these “red-pill” manosphere types to ply their trade, by turning every waking moment into monetizable “content.”

It’s also never clear if Theroux is speaking with genuine people, or men merely performing their souped-up, and extremely enervating, identities for their audience.

These sorts of production-level compromises raise a few problems for Inside the Manosphere (which is directed by Adrian Choa). For one thing, the film does not have great access. Major manosphere figures like Adin Ross, Tate brothers Andrew and Tristan (accused in multiple jurisdictions of sexual assault and human trafficking) and far-right steamer Nick Fuentes (who appeared in Theroux’s 2022 doc Extreme and Online) are conspicuously absent. As are personalities like podcaster Joe Rogan and the Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson. Instead, Theroux is relegated to rubbing shoulders with a series of bit players, who seem to believe (probably correctly) that their participation will work to raise their own profiles. The most “notable” figure here is the streamer Sneako, who broke onto the scene with man-on-the-street interviews where he’d pay people to yell racial slurs.



It’s also never clear if Theroux is speaking with genuine people, or men merely performing their souped-up, and extremely enervating, identities for their audience. When, for example, Louis spends time with British TikToker HSTikkyTokky (real name: Harrison Sullivan), there’s a sense that clear delineations between the real Sullivan and his persona are blurred, if they exist at all. A similar problem besets the movie itself, when his interviewees turn their cameras on Theroux and exploit his very presence for their own content. He reluctantly enters various livestreams and finds that segments of his own interviews have been clipped and uploaded online, pretty much instantaneously. His own, typically rather subtle, gotcha tactics are neutralized, and even turned to the interviewees’ advantage.