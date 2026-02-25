Transcript: Trump Epstein Scandal Takes Damning Turn as Dem Drops Bomb

So, yes, whistleblowers could play a significant role. Do I think we are going to see these files in the short term? I don’t think we’re going to see them before the midterms. Do I think we will see them eventually? Yes.

But it is just so wild to me that over the last few weeks, it is clear that England is “out-no-kinging” us with respect to the Epstein files. They have actually instituted criminal proceedings against former members of the monarchy. And we are living in a world in which the president is obstructing the release of files mandated by law that potentially implicate him in criminal wrongdoing. And our legal system is so messed up, it’s unclear what the fix is for that.

Sargent: Yeah, I mean, that’s the bottom line for me as well. In other places, people are being held accountable here; nobody’s being held accountable.

Litman: Yes, exactly. And I don’t want to resign ourselves to that inevitability, but we should acknowledge that accountability here, realistically, requires winning control of the House and likely the White House as well.

Sargent: Which, of course, is a doable thing—even though it probably shouldn’t come down to that.

Litman: No, and that’s why we should keep harping on this, right? Because people care about the fact that the president is now accused of sexual assault. People also care about the fact that he is using the DOJ to cover up his alleged crimes. And so, in that way—whether it is whistleblowers, public opinion, or public outcry—this stuff matters, even if we can’t go to court to fix it tomorrow.

Sargent: We say it on the pod all the time, but if you needed another reason to elect Democrats to control the House, you’re seeing it right now.

Folks, if you enjoyed this, make sure to check out Leah’s book on the Supreme Court, which is just as unsparing as the stuff she’s just said here. It’s called Lawless. Leah, it’s always great to talk to you. Thanks for coming on.

Litman: Thanks for having me.