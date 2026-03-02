Transcript: As Trump Goes Off Rails on Economy, Fox Bursts His Bubble

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech told a story about his economic successes that is pure fiction from top to bottom. But for Trump to tell this story all the way through Election Day this fall, he’s going to rely heavily on the MAGA and right-wing propaganda apparatus to do it for him. But here’s the thing: sometimes the news is so bad that even Trump’s media allies can’t keep a lid on it. Trump was just hit with some very tough inflation numbers that showed up in a damning way on Fox. The network has also been surprisingly blunt about other recent bad economic news as well. And all this comes as a new poll shows enormous majorities rejecting the story Trump told in his speech. So can Trump’s propaganda network hold together his fictional story or not? We’re parsing through this with the excellent Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters. Matt, good to have you back on, man.

Matthew Gertz: Always good to be here.

Sargent: So we just learned that inflation was worse than expected for producers, which is a sign that more inflation might be coming. Listen to the news as it was described by Stuart Varney on Fox Business. The first voice is his, the second one is his guest, David Bahnsen.