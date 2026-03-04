Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Damning Iran Admission as MAGA Cracks Up

It’s a pretty good question. I’ve got to give it to him—he’s right about that one thing. And what I take from that is that you’re going to really see some very deep schisms open up here, because a chunk of the conservative movement is absolutely giddy with excitement over the blowing up of targets in Iran and the killing of people in Iran and so forth.

And yet there is a contingent of MAGA that just won’t have it, for all the reasons that you’ve said—given that Trump’s own lines about all this, that we listened to earlier, show how unprepared they are for what’s about to come. Where does this go from here? It seems like we’re looking at a quagmire potentially, and we’re looking at MAGA getting even more pissed off at their fellow conservatives who are going to continue to support it no matter what happens, right?

Suebsaeng: What Donald Trump wanted was a very successful, very quick, gangster-like drive-by shooting—something you may see in one of the Grand Theft Auto PlayStation games. That’s what he wanted, something like that is what he envisioned going into this.

And now he is getting drawn into a protracted, costly, spiraling, bloody mob war with different factions in different countries, where he and his administration are not the only ones who control the timeline of how far this goes and when this stops. And that is what is really pissing off a lot of his supporters in the MAGA upper crust—because he is very clearly biting off way more than he can chew, and everybody both here and abroad knows it.