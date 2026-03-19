One May Feel A Clarity

All my assigned readings

are about epiphanies.

I send myself and my writing students

on walks, telling them to track one color,

then “write the poem that follows.”

I collect green: a gardening hose,

Rutland Road, an Astroturf lawn

in Ditmas Park. I return

to this lawn at night

to greet the lawn ornaments;

a plastic reindeer in its harness

a plastic dog with an open mouth.

Two students submit poems

with puzzling choices:

all rhyming quatrains

about the “city’s heart,”

the “city’s pulse,” the “city’s

relentless beat.” Who rhymes?

I work backwards,

asking a chatbot

for creative labor: Please

write me a poem about color?

There is pleasure in pure clarity,

I think, as the bot gifts me

the same rhymed quatrains

on “the city’s pulse”

—pleasure in the seasick dread

of ants streaming

into shape. Green shit

of ducks. Green fake marble inlay.

The moment, after the end of it,

I understood he had been ending it

with me for a long time. I held on to that clarity

for weeks; the calm feeling

of having worked something out.