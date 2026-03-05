Transcript: Trump Erupts in Wild Panic as Tex. Senate Race Rattles GOP

I think if Talarico is able to reassemble that winning coalition—if he’s able to keep Latino voters on board in the general election, which honestly I think will be dependent on Trump and how he presents his agenda for the next few months—but also if Talarico is able to make inroads and bring those Crockett voters into the fold of his coalition, if he’s able to keep that message that has been resonating in the suburban parts of the state outside of these big cities, among independent swing voters across Texas, of which there are very many. He has shown that he has the ability to assemble this coalition, but he’s going to have to maximize turnout among those key constituencies—Latino voters, Black voters, and I think young voters too.

I mean, we saw in this primary, in the early vote, that there were 400,000 new voters who had never cast a ballot in a Democratic primary. I think that’s in large part a reaction to the Trump presidency—a kind of protest vote against what people are seeing on their TVs and their phones every single day. Talarico has to channel all of that energy, and building and assembling and keeping that coalition is the important work of every nominee. But I think in Texas it’s the most important job. And I think Talarico, based on his message and his appeal, has shown that he has the ability to do it. It’s just dependent, I think, on a lot of events happening within the next eight months or so before this race shakes out.

Sargent: But just to boil this down—why is Texas so hard for Democrats to win? Why is the wall so high?