Transcript: Trump Press Sec Goes Full Cult as Polls Take Brutal Turn

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the March 9 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
In this episode, we discuss this polling average showing support for the Iran war at 38 percent, this finding showing Trump’s net approval on immigration has lost 20 points since last year, and these terrible numbers for Trump on the economy.
We’ve noticed an interesting pattern. Whenever the news gets particularly bad for Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s cult-like obsequiousness gets dialed up to 11. That just happened after Trump was hit with a brutal news cycle on multiple fronts. Those fronts include increasing signs that the U.S. might have bombed an Iranian elementary school, terrible new jobs numbers, and the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Trump’s presidency is in trouble, and it’s at moments like this that his sycophants really step it up. We’re trying to make sense of all this with Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who dissects Trump world as well as anyone out there. Amanda, always good to have you on.
Marcotte: Thanks for having me.
Sargent: So first, we apologize for doing two episodes in a row involving Karoline Leavitt, but we think this is really important. Here’s Leavitt’s latest. Donald Trump exploded on Truth Social insisting that the war will not stop until Iran commits to “unconditional surrender.” That sure sounds like regime change is the goal, so Leavitt tried to clean this up. Listen to this exchange.
Reporter (voiceover): What does the president mean when he calls for unconditional surrender? Is he saying that the regime has to fully relinquish control?
Leavitt (voiceover): What the president means is that when he, as commander in chief of the U.S. Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America and the goals of Operation Epic Fury have been fully realized—then Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender, whether they say it themselves or not.
Sargent: Okay. I mean, that’s just insane. The Iranian regime must fully surrender; how will we know when that has happened? Not when it actually happens—just when Dear Leader says it has happened. This is just bizarrely cult-like. What do you think, Amanda?
Marcotte: I had the worst flashback to George W. Bush in his flight suit with his “Mission Accomplished” banner in the Iraq War. I mean, he made the same mistake. He put a little bit more effort into the mistake—I think he maybe just didn’t fly completely by the seat of his pants—but he still made the same mistake, which is: if I say the war is over, if I say it’s done, if I say we have succeeded, then that will somehow make it so. And it just turns out that’s not actually true. I mean, how many years did the war drag past the “Mission Accomplished” banner? This is not how it works. You can’t just say they have unconditionally surrendered when they’re still shooting at you and throwing bombs and fighting back.
Sargent: And who knows what could happen in the aftermath of this. The United States could essentially decimate the Iranian regime and then Trump could declare a victory at that point and go home—any one of these scenarios is possible. But what’s kind of alarming is this sort of setting of the table for Trump gets to say what reality is. That’s why I find this so disheartening, right? And so dispiriting to watch.
You have Trump himself popping off and just posting on Truth Social: here’s the new war goal, the new war goal is unconditional surrender. And instead of hearing from people in the administration who know what they’re talking about, all we get is his chief propagandist telling us that that’s absolutely a brilliant way to describe what’s happening—and that he’ll get to say when it has happened. Do you know what I mean?
Marcotte: Yeah. I will say maybe I’m just a Pollyanna, or maybe I’m just an eternal optimist, but I can’t help but see the escalating—everything is great, nothing is wrong, dear leader knows everything. And if dear leader says this one day and says the opposite the next day—or honestly, with Trump and the Iran war, it changes by the hour, what he claims the objectives are—they’re basically trying to assert not just that dear leader knows everything, but that there’s sense to be made out of this pudding-brain nonsense that’s coming out of him. And the louder and more insistent the clapping gets, the more I just feel like that’s all they have. There’s a stench of desperation coming from Karoline Leavitt.
Sargent: Let’s check out a little bit more of Karoline Leavitt here. She was asked about MAGA’s anger over the attack on Iran. MAGA, of course, is supposed to be anti-interventionist, against foreign entanglements, et cetera. So she was asked about that. Leavitt said the following.
Leavitt (voiceover): President Trump is the leader of MAGA. He’s the creator of the MAGA movement. And there is nothing more America First than taking out terrorists who have maimed and killed our own servicemen and women, who chant death to America, and who pose a threat to the homeland. And so President Trump is the leader of the Peace Through Strength foreign policy doctrine. He attempted peace through diplomacy, exhaustively and extensively, with the rogue Iranian regime. And so they have been struck with the strength and the sheer might and will of the United States Armed Forces, and President Trump has proven he’s a man of his word.
Sargent: Okay, that too is just so crazy. MAGA is whatever Trump says it is. Any legitimate aspirations or fears that Trump voters or MAGA influencers have about excessive foreign military adventurism can just be wiped out by a mighty fatwa from the movement leader, right? And then of course there’s the bizarrely obsequious way she keeps circling back to praise of Trump himself. What did you make of this one?
Marcotte: It’s really kind of interesting. I think that once again, I smell desperation. And I think a lot of the dynamics—the palace intrigue, but also what’s going on in right-wing media—can point to what the larger problem they’re facing is, which is that it’s increasingly clear to everyone in the MAGA movement that Donald Trump is not going to be there for another term. It’s not only illegal. He’s turning 80 this year. He’s in poor health. He has this vile rash on his neck. He has total pudding brain. His hands, we all know he’s not looking good. He sounds terrible. And he’s probably just not going to be able to run again, even if it were legal.
And so everyone is trying to figure out what MAGA looks like after Donald Trump. But from Donald Trump’s perspective—or from the perspective of Karoline Leavitt, who needs to make him feel good to keep her job—we have to keep up this illusion that he’s going to live forever and that this debate about what happens next is not even happening, because dear leader will live forever. And I think that’s kind of what’s going on. You don’t live forever. Biology catches up with you. And I do think that he’s not going to be able to tamp down these tensions within the party for that long.
Sargent: Yeah. You know, I hadn’t even thought about it this way, but the constant drumbeat of Trump is invincible, Trump is strong, Trump is powerful, Trump is the great leader of MAGA and so forth—it is also about the very visible signs of Trump’s physical decline, his mental decline, and his mortality, isn’t it? I mean, that is the thing that’s sort of hovering over all this. He’s not going to be there forever. He’s on his way out. This is a last hurrah, right? He’s getting to blow up a bunch of things—cool, great, he’s very powerful and strong, last hurrah. But that’s what’s lurking behind all this obsequiousness, I think.
Marcotte: I think to a large degree, yes. And it’s really profound in this particular issue because you have JD Vance, who I really do think clearly did not want this Iran war. He was shut out of the decision-making about whether it was going to happen. He’s trying to make himself seem powerful by saying he has some say in how it happened. But he’s also trying to make clear—through background conversations with reporters—that he didn’t want this, because he knows, or he believes—and I think there’s good reason to believe this—that the future of MAGA runs through this America First isolationist concept. They were actually able to cobble together a coalition with some swing voters by saying no more wars, right? And this is bad for that. This is very bad for JD Vance.
And so he has a real incentive to distance himself from Trump. But he also has a fear that if he does that too much, Trump is going to cut him loose. So he’s in a weird position. And I have to assume that Trump is aware of these tensions, that he’s aware that a lot of people are circling and think they’re going to be next—and he does not like it.
Sargent: Yeah, for sure. Well, and all this comes after some pretty bad news for Trump. An elementary school was bombed in southern Iran—175 people were killed, mostly children. The New York Times did this devastating video analysis showing that the U.S. was conducting strikes right in that area at the same time as the bombing of the school. And Reuters reports that U.S. military investigators think it’s likely that the bombing was done by U.S. forces. None of this is definitive, but it raises the possibility that the U.S. just carried out the worst atrocity against civilians in decades. Now there’s nothing apologetic coming from Trump world at all. Do you hear anything like that?
Marcotte: No, and I have a small amount of optimism that this is going to break through to voters. I think that there is sometimes a tendency to tune out the carnage that the U.S. government has inflicted on other people. Not always—I mean, the Iraq War, a lot of the time the war crimes, Gitmo, the terrible things that happened broke through and people got angry about it. But in this case, it’s little girls. And that’s always tough to swallow.
And I think it’s also because this is happening at the same time that they were waging war at home on their own residents and citizens, many of whom are also children, right? You know, the assault on Minneapolis was understood as an assault on children. In a lot of ways we have that little kid with his little bunny ears being hauled off to a detention center. We have that woman holding up a baby for the cameras in El Paso. And we’re beginning to see that the racist and fascistic policies of the Trump administration harm children. And I think that is getting through to people. There’s serious evidence I’ve seen that especially some Republican-voting women are starting to feel awfully queasy about inflicting so much death and destruction on children.
And that’s where it breaks down for me. If you’re trying to hold MAGA together, why are you telling the people who are going to be upset by these horrors that this man is, you know, of unquestionable greatness? I don’t get it.