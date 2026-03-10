Transcript: Trump Accidentally Hurts GOP’s 2026 Hopes in Wild Tirades

Sargent: Well, there’s this interesting tension and conflict among Republicans right now, and it centers on vote by mail. You’ve got a lot of Republicans who actually understand that vote by mail is kind of their friend in some states. And Donald Trump still doesn’t understand that, because in his own head, the only thing he’s able to think about with vote by mail is that it somehow was connected to his 2020 loss. He’s not able to think his way out of that thought bubble. And so you’ve got all these Republicans who don’t, I think, want to do some of this stuff in the SAVE Act—secretly. They can’t say that out loud, but Donald Trump is kind of trying to force them to do it. It couldn’t be happening to a bunch of nicer assholes, really.

Ornstein: That’s certainly true. What I would also say about mail-in voting, though, Greg, is they want to take away the ability for Americans living abroad to vote. They would leave some segment of military voters, but there are millions of Americans abroad who would lose their franchise.

And at the same time, look at what the Postal Service has just done recently—quietly, it’s gotten almost no attention. When you put a piece of mail in the mailbox, as soon as it gets to the post office, it’s been postmarked. So I put a piece of mail in today, on March 9, it gets picked up, it would be postmarked either the 9th or at the latest the 10th. They’ve now said that they will not give a postmark to a piece of mail — not when it’s picked up, not when it goes to the post office—but until it gets to the sorting center. And what’s going to happen is, if we still have voting by mail, where in most states, if you’re postmarked, your vote-by-mail ballot before Election Day—even if it arrives after, because the mail sometimes is slow — it can be counted.