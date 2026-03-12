Transcript: Trump’s War Takes Unnerving Turn as Damning New Leaks Hit

That’s why North Korea was never going to give up its nukes. Iran was never going to give up its ballistic missiles. Maybe they would have compromised on the nuclear. But apparently the diplomats weren’t smart enough—Witkoff and Kushner weren’t smart enough to understand what they were getting as an offer from the Iranians on the nuclear front.

But Vietnam, Afghanistan—you could make a list of all the countries that have failed to use their superior military power against a determined, militarily inferior enemy who just has to last, right? This is also George Washington’s strategy against the British in the Revolutionary War—we didn’t invent it, but the U.S. knows both sides of this. And if nobody told him that, that’s malpractice. If they did and he went ahead anyway—I mean, he doesn’t have any grasp of history. He just thinks he can make it so.

So then he gets the question: can we extricate ourselves? With the tariffs, he could say 20 percent tariff today and then back off, right? Leaving aside the illegality of doing that. And he clearly thinks that is what will happen here—that he can just choose the moment where he wants to undo this and go back to the way it was. Leaving aside all the other reasons why that’s probably not possible—such as trust in the U.S., the Israelis might not be ready to stop—just assume all those problems are solvable. What you have now is the Strait of Hormuz has become militarized in a way that it wasn’t before. It’s not clear that Iran will stop shooting if they feel it’s necessary for them to keep the war going, for international reasons, for domestic reasons.