Transcript: Trump Outburst over Oil Shock Goes Awry as Advisers Panic

I’d say they were straining the system in various ways—straining alliances, as with the Ukraine war; things like denigrating Canada or making threats to Canada; demands to have Denmark give the United States Greenland; any of that. And then even escalating to things like the boat bombings, committing a bunch of war crimes and getting away with that. And then with Venezuela—like I said, it went smoother in the sense that Venezuela couldn’t get lucky and shoot down U.S. aircraft. Maduro could have dodged it and then the U.S. would have had to escalate. So there were a variety of possibilities, but they got lucky and it looked good on TV and it was over pretty quickly and it was smooth. And here they ran into something that isn’t.

And there’s a pretty good antecedent of it with Trump’s cheering of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—when it first happened, he was clearly impressed. In an interview, he called it savvy. He called it genius. He said Putin’s move is wonderful. All those direct quotes, anybody can look them up. And what that reflected, I think, was that he expected it to work. It wasn’t just his normal Putin affinity, Russia affinity—he really thought it was going to work. And Ukraine managing to stand up to Russia, or even NATO and Denmark responding and standing up to the United States, Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum standing up to the United States—whenever this happens, they seem somewhat genuinely surprised.

Grossman: And so when you combine really feeling themselves after Venezuela with this idea that bullying is not only correct and right but that it should work—that it’s going to work, that everybody else is weak and we’re strong, so you just act strong and they act weak and they fold—they ran into people with Iran who aren’t going to do that. While the U.S. military is again bigger and can destroy a lot of things in Iran and can do a lot of damage, it is probably not going to be able to subdue the Iranians, make the government collapse, or end the war in a way that looks like a quick American victory.