Transcript: Trump-GOP Tensions Erupt as GOPers Sound Midterm “Alarm”

Sargent: So Trump wants Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, which is a truly disgusting piece of voter suppression legislation. It’s already passed the House, but doesn’t have close to 60 votes to pass the Senate. Trump and MAGA want Republicans in the Senate to use a talking filibuster to pass it. Tara, can you explain how this Trump-MAGA strategy is supposed to work?

McGowan: I can do my best, Greg. Just trying to explain any Trump-led strategies these days is very difficult. The SAVE Act is horrific voter suppression. The issue at hand now is that after it passed the House, John Thune, the majority leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, has said repeatedly and explicitly he does not have the votes to get the SAVE Act passed. That is making the president and the administration increasingly desperate, and they are calling first to get rid of the filibuster—that procedural motion that Thune has always stood against [repealing]. This is not the first time Trump has called for that, to try to get his agenda passed by a Republican-only line vote and majority.

And so now what’s happening—and this gets a little convoluted—basically there is another procedural option to get around the 60-vote threshold with a talking filibuster, which would require Democrats to hold the floor, as we have seen occasionally and recently in other situations. They would need to hold the floor to debate this bill and talk about their opposition to it. But they essentially have to hold the floor. And when they cease holding the floor of the chamber, then the majority party can bring the measure to a vote and pass it on a simple majority instead of requiring that 60-vote threshold. That’s how I understand it.