Transcript: Trump Erupts as Damning Leaks on His War Blunders Hit Hard

But that aside, I think this notion that no one’s going to come—and it will prove that they were never going to come and we don’t need anybody anyway—is absolutely ridiculous and juvenile, but also so dangerous and fraught. Everything that we have learned from Russia’s war in Ukraine, from what we should have learned from that on what the future of warfare is, on what the current state of warfare is, on how we will need to prepare to fight wars, is that we need allies. We need supply lines. We need integrated systems of interoperability and control. And anybody who walks away from what we should be learning—but clearly aren’t—with we’re just going to go it alone, is absolutely missing the point.

And Trump even knows this, because not just from the current phase of conflict—whatever we want to call it—in Iran, where we and our allies are shooting incredibly expensive missiles and interceptors at cheap Iranian drones and much cheaper Iranian missiles to try to defend our people and facilities from attacks by them. We had this previous year of the same kinds of asymmetric warfare in the Red Sea, where the Houthis are shooting barrels of fireworks at us and we’re using a $4 million missile to stop one from blowing up a NATO ship.

I mean, we know this is a challenge for how our defense systems work, how our defense industries have gotten crazier and crazier in terms of the lack of product and the expense attached to all of it. And the fact that since 2022 in particular, we have not overcome this production gap in our own defensive supplies—let alone figured out a way to produce enough for the war that Ukraine should win against Russia.