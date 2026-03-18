Transcript: Trump Case for War Undermined by Bombshell as MAGA Breaks

Sargent: So the reporting actually indicates that intelligence officials did not think Iran posed the nuclear threat that Trump claimed here, as I mentioned before. It’s also amusing that Johnson says he doesn’t know where Kent is getting his information—I mean, he was a top intelligence official. Whatever. It seems like it would be a good idea for Democrats to bring in Joe Kent to testify if they take back the House majority, right? Or is he too crazy a figure to do that? It seems like there’s a real opportunity to try and pin down what it is he actually knew.

Horne: I think Joe Kent is a relatively young figure in American politics—he’s only, I think, 45 years old. And he is one of many folks who, a year and change into the second Trump administration, are looking at how this is going and asking themselves whether this is what they really want to be tied to for the rest of their careers and public lives.

And so I suspect there will be a lot of folks who, before this administration is out, are going to claim that they didn’t know, that they were fighting it from the inside, that they were trying to push back against this. But these are people who all chose to go in the second time, knowing what we all knew. So yes, have the hearings—yes, listen to what they have to say—but never forget that these guys, mostly guys, all chose to be a part of this, knowing what we all knew at the time.