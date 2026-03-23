Transcript: Trump Tirade at Media Goes Awry in Strangely Revealing Way

Ford: Can I just add one point there? I don’t think we fully touched on this, but Brendan Carr isn’t actually doing a good job of that at this moment. It’s not like CNN and NBC are reporting that the Strait of Hormuz is open and gas prices are going down and that Trump has won the greatest war in the history of wars and that Iran is a Jeffersonian democracy. They’re not doing that. Brendan Carr hasn’t managed to bully anyone into doing anything. And so I think that underscores Trump’s detachment from reality. I don’t know how Carr sits there and hears somebody say that he’s done all these great things that he hasn’t done. On some level, that has to create some sort of psychic fission in him.

Sargent: You’d think. But I think that actually gets at the point I want to close on, which is Carr isn’t actually having the impact Trump claims. And so it sort of seems like this is really about putting on a show for this weird kind of MAGA audience out there that wants to think Trump is knocking the heads of institutions together and owning the libs in every way and crushing every enemy in his path—especially the news media wants to believe that—but it isn’t actually happening. So is this just a show for those people? Or is the fact that Brendan Carr is making these threats such an abuse of power in and of itself that this actually is kind of part of this drift into authoritarianism that we’re talking about?

Ford: Well, you know, we could spend another hour on the sort of interplay between Trumpism and reality. In a lot of cases, there are very real consequences to what Trumpism is doing—I think of the siege of Minneapolis as the prime example of that. And in a lot of cases, they seem to just be making it up out of thin air. And I think a lot of this falls into the latter. But at the same time, just because it’s not real doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter.