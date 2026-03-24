Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Epic Admission of Failure as War Worsens

Deterrence in the most basic sense is creating the belief in the mind of your enemy that attacking you will cause more pain than it’s worth, right? Whether we’re talking about nuclear deterrence—the United States and the Soviet Union—the idea is, well, if we attack them, they will attack us with nuclear weapons, and nobody wants that. Iran’s approach was, well, listen, we know that we can’t face off head to head with the United States militarily, but we do have ways of creating pain for the United States and for the United States’s partners across the region. And that was what they hoped would deter the United States.

Obviously, that didn’t deter the United States. The United States and Israel attacked Iran a few weeks ago. And so Iran is following through—they have to follow through, in a sense, if they want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again in the future. So yes, to answer your question, of course people knew Iran was going to do this. Again, Donald Trump does not bother to do the reading.

Sargent: Right. And the reading is really what it is here. So just to be absolutely clear about this—built into Iran’s public deterrence posture is the idea that if attacked by someone like the United States, they would go after these allied countries of the United States in the region in order to create turbulence globally, financially, in terms of energy. That’s really like an understood thing about how Iran would handle a situation like this.