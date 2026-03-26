Transcript: Leavitt Goes Full Cult as War Leaks Humiliate Trump Badly

Horne: So this is a wild story and I think everyone should read it—and they should also understand what it is they’re reading. And I’m going to tell you my little conspiracy theory about this story. I think this story is a White House plant. And here’s why I think that. There are always a couple of tells that you can kind of look at. One tell that I always look for as a communications professional is if there’s a round dateline, then that means that this story was written ahead of time—you know you’ve kind of gotten an exclusive, you’re not trying to race the competition for it and push it out as soon as it’s ready. So you can preload it into your CMS and have everyone vet it, and then it pops early in the morning—5 a.m. in this case, on the dot—and then it drives the day. That says to me that the communications team, or someone, planned this story. They seeded it.

You’ve got multiple sources, both current and former, who are all singing from the same sheet of music—which says to me, again, this is coordinated. This is a plan. So what does that tell us? That tells us that even though this is a story that on a casual read looks kind of embarrassing for the president—and is, I think, being treated as such on social media, like the president of the United States needs a greatest-hits compilation of CENTCOM strikes in order to understand how the war is going—I understand that reaction.

But to be clear, there’s a deeper message that I think they want planted in people’s minds, which is that this White House is now creating excuses for why the war is not going well and why the American people do not approve of this war. And one of the excuses that they are creating is, well, the president of the United States is not being fed good information by his military.