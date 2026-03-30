Transcript: Trump Allies Shiv Stephen Miller as Midterm Panic Grows

And so I was asked about my opinions about it. I was like, oh well, I don’t necessarily trust the reporting of this publication in any way—it’s gossip from inside the walls of the palace. And then shortly thereafter, masked men were deployed all around the country to terrorize day laborers at Home Depots. And this type of reporting had a real impact. And so, you know, we do need to pay attention to it, and I’m not going to allow false hope to set in.

But the fact that there’s this kind of leaking going both ways, and a kind of crack in a sense—I hope that’s a good thing. But you could also imagine it cutting the other way. You could also imagine Stephen Miller lashing out in bizarre, maniacal ways. But it is something we have to pay attention to. The man clearly has an agenda that he’s pursuing, and we have to be attentive to it.

Sargent: Well, look, I think you’re absolutely right that there are cracks showing. There’s actually other evidence of this that I want to get to. The thing about these leaks is that a lot of people internally now have their knives out for Miller. The Wall Street Journal had a major piece the other day that really threw Miller under the bus. It reported that Trump is privately telling advisors that he wants a new approach on immigration—he wants people to talk more about going after bad guys and not to use the words “mass deportations.”