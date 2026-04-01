Transcript: Donald Trump’s Presidency Is in Free Fall

What’s your sense of how all this energy on the ground and these low approval numbers will convert into gains in the House and Senate? What has to happen to ensure that it does convert on the scale we’re hoping for? How good are you feeling about things?

Greenberg: I think we are heading for a midterm wipeout for Republicans of biblical proportions. Every sign we are seeing—from the off-year elections last year, to the special elections, to the massive crowd surges of opposition, to the polling—all converge on the same point, which is that there just are no Republican safe seats in this upcoming election. I would encourage people to try hard wherever you are, even if historically the place you are is considered a little bit on the safer side or considered a red area. The map is in play in a big way.

What is a big threat is—because Donald Trump knows this too—we have every reason to believe he is going to try to sabotage the election six ways from Friday. He has already been putting into action his gerrymandering plan. He has already been putting into action his mid-decade redistricting to gerrymander as many seats as he can. He has already been attempting various executive orders to shift around voting parameters. He will continue to try a bunch of dirty tricks to suppress the vote, to manipulate the process of voting in key elections to subvert the count.

We should expect all of that heading in. We should organize and prepare for it. We’re facing an election cycle that is unlike any we’ve ever seen before in terms of the overall inclination and power of the federal government to mess with every aspect of the process in order to ensure a result that’s favorable to them. We’ve got to plan for that.